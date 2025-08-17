Qatari Publishers And Distributors Forum Takes Part In Back-To-School Festival

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Qatari Publishers and Distributors Forum, under the Ministry of Culture, is taking part in the third edition of the Back to School Festival, currently underway at Msheireb Galleria and running until August 30.

In a statement, the Ministry of Culture said the Forum's participation aims to help prepare students for the new academic year through engaging activities that instil a love of reading and learning in children.

As part of its program, the Forum is offering a workshop on“The Importance of Reading” to introduce children to the benefits of books and the knowledge treasures they hold.

Director of the Qatari Publishers and Distributors Forum, Jassim Ahmed Al Buainain, stated that this event is part of the Ministry of Culture's vision to nurture a conscious generation that loves reading. He added that the Forum continues its efforts to support the publishing and distribution sector, with full backing from the Ministry, in line with the country's vision to preserve national identity and values.

The Forum's booth features a mini-library with a selection of books, including notable local titles from Qatari publishing houses, highlighting their contributions to local cultural scene.