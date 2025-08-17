Qatar Foundation Welcomes New Students With Focus On Community Service

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Foundation (QF) has placed community service at the heart of Marhaba, its flagship new student orientation taking place today, underscoring its commitment to shaping responsible leaders who contribute meaningfully to society.

This year's Marhaba - a full-day event that serves as the official welcome to Education City for first-year students - is themed“Community Service” and features opening remarks from senior leadership, a keynote address, and student presentations.

Speaking to The Peninsula about the role of community service in student life, QF's Director of Student Life, Khalid Al Menhali said,“The student experience at QF extends far beyond the academic element. Our goal is to educate them not only as future leaders and professionals, but as active, engaged members of society, which is of benefit both to their communities and to their individual futures.”

To highlight this, QF's Student Life department has invited higher education institutions and entities to present service opportunities during Marhaba, ensuring that new students are introduced to civic engagement from their very first day.

“The aim is to instil in them an immediate recognition of the importance of contribution and citizenship which they carry with them and amplify throughout their years as a QF student and which remains embedded in them as they move forward in their lives post-graduation,” Al Menhali said.

Al Menhali emphasised that community engagement is a core pillar of QF's mission, reflecting the organisation's broader values.

“Participating in volunteerism, advocacy, and social change fosters a sense of social responsibility and active citizenship,” he said.

“Among QF's values are integrity and community, and as such we seek to cultivate a culture where giving back is central to students' mindsets and aspirations. It defines a QF student just as much as their academic qualities.”

QF's Director of Student Life, Khalid Al Menhali

The integration of civic engagement also aligns with national priorities outlined in Qatar National Vision 2030.

“QF's efforts to promote and enable civic engagement and service to society - such as our Education Development Institute's partnership with the Wijdan Cultural Center - nurture national identity and citizenship among students, and consequently strengthen social cohesion while cultivating well-rounded individuals who are rooted in their heritage and culture, and for whom the desire to contribute is intrinsic to their character,” Al Menhali said.

“Sustainability is also integrated into initiatives across the QF ecosystem including research, education, and community programmes, to support long-term societal growth.”

According to Al Menhali, students who participate in community-focused initiatives often experience profound personal and professional growth.

“We see that students who are actively involved in civic initiatives have a strengthened sense of their own identity, a realisation of the value of citizenship, and a broader set of competencies such as leadership, cultural awareness, collaboration, and the capacity for purpose-driven action,” he said.

Al Menhali pointed to the Earthna Summit in April 2025 as a standout example of impactful student-led initiatives.

“Students showcased creative works made from recycled materials, raising environmental awareness and embodying sustainability in action."

He said,“This initiative not only engaged their peers and the summit's attendees from throughout Qatar, the region, and the world, but also aligned with both the social and environmental pillars of Qatar National Vision 2030 by promoting awareness of sustainability through student leadership.”



Marhaba introduces incoming students to QF's distinctive cross-registration opportunities across its partner universities, access to world-class research facilities, and an array of extracurricular options spanning innovation programmes, arts, athletics, and student-led initiatives.

The event not only builds peer and faculty networks but also spotlights resources for well-being, academic advising, and career planning, framing them within QF's strategic objectives of unlocking human potential, driving sustainable social impact, and nurturing a culture of lifelong learning.

By combining formal welcomes with interactive sessions and a service-oriented focus, Marhaba positions students to see their academic journey as a platform for positive change within the wider community.