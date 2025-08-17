Mot Encourages Public To Utilise Park & Ride Facilities

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As part of efforts to promote sustainable transportation and reduce traffic congestion across Doha, the Ministry of Transport (MoT) is continuously encouraging motorists to use Park & Ride service, which offers commuters free and convenient parking facilities near key Doha Metro stations.

Launched as part of the country's Public Bus Infrastructure Program, the Park & Ride scheme allows motorists to leave their cars at designated lots and continue their journey via the Doha Metro. The goal is to encourage the use of public transport, ease road congestion, and reduce environmental impact through lower carbon emissions.

Currently, Park & Ride facilities are available at four major locations including Al Wakra, Al Qassar, Lusail and Education City.

“Do you often look for a parking space for your vehicle where you want to ride Doha Metro or a public bus in your daily life? We encourage you to use Park and Ride free parking near Al Qassar metro station on the Red Line of Doha metro,” MoT recently said in a post on its social media accounts. These Park and Ride sites are strategically selected for their proximity to high-traffic metro stations and can collectively accommodate over 1,000 vehicles. The service is completely free, offering a cost-effective alternative to driving into central Doha during peak hours.

The initiative first rolled out in 2020, with facilities opening at Al Qassar and Al Wakra. The Lusail and Education City sites followed in subsequent phases, completing a significant milestone in Qatar's integrated transport development.

“The Park & Ride initiative is a key component of Ministry's broader strategy to create a modern, efficient, and environmentally sustainable public transport network.

This project aligns with the goals outlined in Qatar National Vision 2030, which emphasises environmental sustainability, economic development, and improved quality of life. The MoT continues to encourage residents and visitors alike to utilise public transit options, including metro, e-buses, and the Lusail Tram. The Park & Ride initiative is playing a crucial role in transforming urban mobility as Qatar's population grows and preparations continue for hosting international events in the years ahead.