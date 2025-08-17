403
Residential-Factory Building Fire Claims Five Lives in India
(MENAFN) At least five individuals, including four members of a single family, lost their lives Saturday in a catastrophic blaze at a combined residential and factory building in southern India’s Bengaluru, police reported.
Authorities stated the fire erupted in the early morning hours on the building’s first floor, which housed a plastic manufacturing unit and storage area. The flames rapidly spread, engulfing the third and fourth floors where families resided.
"So far, five deaths have been confirmed. The deceased were identified as a couple and their two minor sons. The fifth person has been identified as a 36-year-old man, living in the same building," a police official confirmed.
Officials also noted that approximately 14 residents escaped the inferno by leaping to a neighboring building.
Investigators suspect the fire was triggered by a short circuit on the first floor.
