Melania Trump Sends Letter To Putin Regarding Abducted Ukrainian Children

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was stated in a letter from First Lady Melania Trump to Russian President Vladimir Putin, as published by Fox News.

In the letter, Melania Trump called for peace, urging Putin to protect children and future generations around the world.“It is time,” she wrote, emphasizing the urgency of action.

Every child, regardless of where they were born, shares the same quiet dreams in their heart, the letter reads.

“They dream of love, possibility, and safety from danger. As parents, it is our duty to nurture the next generation's hope. As leaders, the responsibility to sustain our children extends beyond the comfort of a few. Undeniably, we must strive to paint a dignity-filled world for all-so that every soul may wake to peace, and so that the future itself is perfectly guarded," she wrote.

The first lady continued that "in today's world, some children are forced to carry a quiet laughter, untouched by the darkness around them-a silent defiance against the forces that can potentially claim their future."

"In protecting the innocence of these children, you will do more than serve Russia alone-you serve humanity itself. Such a bold idea transcends all human division, and you, Mr. Putin, are fit to implement this vision with a stroke of the pen today. It is time,” she wrote.

As reported by Ukrinform, during talks in Alaska, U.S. President Donald Trump delivered a letter from First Lady Melania Trump to Russian President Vladimir Putin. The letter reportedly addressed the situation of Ukrainian children and expressed concern for their future.

The initiative Bring Kids Back UA expressed gratitude to Melania Trump for her concern about the fate of Ukrainian children.

Photo credit: The White House