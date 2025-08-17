Trump Wants To Hold Trilateral Meeting With Zelensky And Putin Next Friday Axios

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according Axios , as reported by Ukrinform.

During a phone conversation with Zelensky and European leaders, Trump stated he wants to hold a trilateral summit "fast," as early as August 22, two sources told Axios.

It is noted that Putin has not publicly confirmed his participation in the proposed meeting.

Zelensky andplanning to meet in Washington on August 18

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Trump spoke with Zelensky following his Friday talks with Putin.

President Zelensky has voiced support for the proposed trilateral meeting. The details of the summit are expected to be discussed with the U.S. President in Washington on Monday, August 18.

Photo: The White House