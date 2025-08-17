Trump Wants To Hold Trilateral Meeting With Zelensky And Putin Next Friday Axios
During a phone conversation with Zelensky and European leaders, Trump stated he wants to hold a trilateral summit "fast," as early as August 22, two sources told Axios.
It is noted that Putin has not publicly confirmed his participation in the proposed meeting.Read also: Zelensky and Trump planning to meet in Washington on August 18
As previously reported by Ukrinform, Trump spoke with Zelensky following his Friday talks with Putin.
President Zelensky has voiced support for the proposed trilateral meeting. The details of the summit are expected to be discussed with the U.S. President in Washington on Monday, August 18.
Photo: The White House
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Cottonseed Prices Q2 2025: Price Index, Chart And Forecast
- Sports Coaching Academy Business Plan 2025: Market Trends & Growth Drivers
- What Is The Projected Size Of The Brazil Electric Vehicle Market By 2033?
- Huma, Arf, And Geoswift Launch Same-Day Settlement For Marketplace Sellers Worldwide
- Makeup And Beauty Academy Business Plan 2025: Competitive Advantage Tips
- India Toothpaste Market 2025: Size, Share, Growth, Top Brands, Demand And Forecast Report By 2033
CommentsNo comment