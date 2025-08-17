Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Forces Launch 505 Strikes Across Zaporizhzhia Region In Past 24 Hours

2025-08-17 02:05:05
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the report was issued by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, via Telegram .

The attacks included 15 airstrikes targeting Preobrazhenka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, and Bilohiria.

A total of 343 drone strikes, primarily involving FPV-type UAVs, hit Bilenke, Plavni, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, and Malynivka.

Read also: Russian troops shell two districts in Dnipropetrovsk region, damage reported

Six MLRS (multiple launch rocket system) strikes impacted Plavni, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, and Malynivka. Additionally, 141 artillery strikes were recorded in Plavni, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, and Malynivka.

Authorities received 15 reports of damage to private homes, apartments, vehicles, and educational institutions. No civilian injuries were reported.

As previously noted by Ukrinform, Russian forces continue to move columns of equipment, ammunition, and personnel in the direction of Zaporizhzhia.

Photo credit: Zaporizhzhia RMA

