Russian Forces Launch 505 Strikes Across Zaporizhzhia Region In Past 24 Hours
The attacks included 15 airstrikes targeting Preobrazhenka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, and Bilohiria.
A total of 343 drone strikes, primarily involving FPV-type UAVs, hit Bilenke, Plavni, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, and Malynivka.Read also: Russian troops shell two districts in Dnipropetrovsk region, damage reported
Six MLRS (multiple launch rocket system) strikes impacted Plavni, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, and Malynivka. Additionally, 141 artillery strikes were recorded in Plavni, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, and Malynivka.
Authorities received 15 reports of damage to private homes, apartments, vehicles, and educational institutions. No civilian injuries were reported.
As previously noted by Ukrinform, Russian forces continue to move columns of equipment, ammunition, and personnel in the direction of Zaporizhzhia.
Photo credit: Zaporizhzhia RMA
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Cottonseed Prices Q2 2025: Price Index, Chart And Forecast
- Sports Coaching Academy Business Plan 2025: Market Trends & Growth Drivers
- What Is The Projected Size Of The Brazil Electric Vehicle Market By 2033?
- Huma, Arf, And Geoswift Launch Same-Day Settlement For Marketplace Sellers Worldwide
- Makeup And Beauty Academy Business Plan 2025: Competitive Advantage Tips
- India Toothpaste Market 2025: Size, Share, Growth, Top Brands, Demand And Forecast Report By 2033
CommentsNo comment