CBK: USD Exchange Rate At KD 0.305, EUR At KD 0.357


2025-08-17 02:03:47
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 17 (KUNA) -- The exchange rate of the US Dollar against the Kuwaiti Dinar stood at KD 0.305, while the Euro was at KD 0.357 compared to last Thursday, said the Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK) on Sunday.
The CBK, in its daily bulletin, said that the Pound Sterling exchanged at KD 0.413, down by 0.14 percent, adding that the Swiss Franc and Japanese Yen exchanged at KD 0.378 and KD 0.002 each. (end)
