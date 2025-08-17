PMO Likely To Shift To Executive-I Enclave By September North And South Blocks To Become Public Museum

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) is likely to relocate from South Block to the newly constructed Executive Enclave-I, located just a few hundred metres away, by next month, according to a report by the Times of India citing sources.

The Cabinet Secretariat is also expected to move from Rashtrapati Bhavan to this new office complex, which is likely to be given a new official name. Meanwhile, the Ministries of Home Affairs and Personnel have almost completed their shift to Kartavya Bhawan-3, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated earlier this month.

Sources told TOI that the PMO may shift in the second half of September.

After taking oath for a third consecutive term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed officials at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), stating that the PMO should become“an institution of service and the people's PMO.”

He noted that it should act as a catalyst, infusing fresh energy into the system.

The relocation of key offices from North Block and South Block to new buildings is an important step in the government's plan to transform the iconic colonial-era structures into a public museum named Yuge Yugeen Bharat Sangrahalaya.

The Union Housing and Urban Affairs (HUA) Ministry has plans to construct 10 buildings of the CCS as part of the government's ambitious Central Vista redevelopment project. The entire project is expected to be completed by June 2027, PTI reported earlier.

The government said a few buildings are currently proposed to be retained. These include the National Museum, National Archives, Jawaharlal Nehru Bhawan (external affairs ministry), and Dr Ambedkar Auditorium, which are new buildings.

According to the ministry's plan, Vanijya Bhawan will also be retained.

Two under-construction buildings, 1 and 2, are scheduled to be completed by next month, while construction work on CCS building number 10 will be finished by April next year.

CS buildings 6 and 7 will be constructed by October 2026.

The Common Central Secretariat will comprise ten buildings and an Executive Enclave that will house a new Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Cabinet Secretariat, India House, and National Security Council Secretariat.

Under the second phase of the Executive Enclave, a new Prime Minister's residence will be constructed.

The HUA ministry said the centralised complexes will reduce red tape, cut down file movement time, and bring about a faster policy implementation. The new buildings will be equipped with an ID card-based access control system for the secure movement of officials and visitors.

The HUA ministry said that the Kartavya Bhavan-03 has a creche, a yoga room, a medical room, a cafe, a kitchen, and a multipurpose hall.

It has 24 main conference rooms, each with a capacity to seat 45 people, 26 small conference rooms, each with a capacity to seat 25 people, 67 meeting rooms, and 27 lifts.

(With inputs from agencies)