On the occasion of Independence Day, Kaun Banega Crorepati offered viewers a meaningful gift with a special episode titled Independence Day Maha Utsav. The show brought together three remarkable women officers from the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, all of whom had played crucial roles in Operation Sindoor, a mission that delivered a strong counter to Pakistan.

The episode was not only about quiz questions but also about respect, inspiration, and national pride. One of the most memorable moments came when host Amitabh Bachchan spoke about India's External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar. Drawing a comparison between Jaishankar's commanding diplomatic presence and the demeanor of a military officer, Bachchan remarked that the minister's style of communication was so authoritative that it felt as though he could have belonged to the armed forces.

During a question round that began from the sixth level, contestants were shown a photograph featuring former External Affairs Ministers Salman Khurshid and the late Sushma Swaraj. They were then asked to identify the next minister in sequence. The officers confidently responded with Dr. S. Jaishankar. At this point, Bachchan admitted that he regularly watched Jaishankar's interviews and was deeply impressed by his firm and precise way of speaking. His candid observation quickly became the most discussed moment of the episode, with viewers praising his acknowledgment of Jaishankar's diplomatic strength. Social media platforms buzzed with appreciation, interpreting it as a sign of the minister's rising influence and India's growing stature on the world stage.

The Heroes of Operation Sindoor

The patriotic fervour of the episode was elevated by the presence of three women officers who have set benchmarks in their respective services:

Colonel Sophia Qureshi (Army): Renowned for her exceptional work during United Nations missions.

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh (Air Force): Admired for her daring achievements in the skies.

Commander Prerna Devasthali (Navy): Known for her fearless spirit in navigating maritime challenges.

Their role in Operation Sindoor was instrumental, and their entry onto the KBC stage was greeted with a standing ovation from the audience and the host himself. It was a moment that reflected the nation's collective pride in its women warriors.

A Patriotic Celebration

The special episode was designed as a blend of knowledge, courage, and cultural pride. Alongside the quiz rounds, the officers shared personal stories of sacrifice and bravery. These accounts were complemented by patriotic songs and tributes to the tricolour, adding a deeply emotional layer to the celebration.

A visibly moved Bachchan expressed that it was a privilege for him to share the stage with such brave daughters of India on the country's Independence Day.

Beyond Entertainment

This Independence Day edition of Kaun Banega Crorepati went far beyond its usual format of questions and answers. It served as a reminder of the indomitable spirit of the Indian armed forces and highlighted that India's daughters stand shoulder to shoulder with their male counterparts-whether on the battlefield, in the skies, or at sea.

The episode left its audience not just entertained, but also inspired, proud, and deeply connected to the patriotic spirit of the nation.