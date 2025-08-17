Suresh Gopi Breaks Silence On Voter List Row, Puts Onus On Election Commission

Thrissur: Union Minister Suresh Gopi has finally spoken out on the ongoing voter list controversy in Thrissur, making it clear that the matter lies within the jurisdiction of the Election Commission. He said that it is up to the Commission to respond to the allegations being raised, and not him, as his focus remains on ministerial responsibilities.

Sharp Words for Critics

Taking a sharp dig at his critics, Gopi referred to some individuals as“monkeys who have appeared in the scene with allegations”. He threw a challenge at them to move court, adding that the Supreme Court would provide the answers they are looking for.

When asked about the remarks made by Congress leader Anil Akkara, Gopi dismissed them and reiterated that anyone questioning the integrity of the electoral roll should knock on the doors of the Election Commission, and only the Commission is accountable in this matter.

Invoking Legacy of Shakthan Thampuran

The minister also invoked the legacy of Shakthan Thampuran, the 18th-century ruler of Thrissur. Speaking after garlanding Thampuran's statue in the city, he said he wishes to work with the same spirit and strength as the great ruler, hinting at his determination to overcome challenges.

This marks Suresh Gopi's first official reaction to the voter list controversy that has stirred political debates in Thrissur.