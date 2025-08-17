403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Putin Seeks Halt to Ukraine War
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin declared on Saturday that Russia seeks a rapid halt to fighting in Ukraine through peaceful channels.
At a meeting reviewing the outcomes of his discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump, Putin stated that Russia respects the U.S. administration’s stance on the urgent need to end hostilities and expressed Russia’s desire to address all matters through peaceful means, according to a Kremlin statement released Saturday.
Reflecting on his recent visit to Alaska, Putin described the timing as timely and very useful, noting that discussions touched on nearly all facets of Russia-U.S. cooperation alongside a potential fair resolution to the Ukrainian crisis.
Characterizing the dialogue with Trump as "very frank," Putin added that the talks "bring us closer to the necessary decisions."
The two leaders concluded their approximately three-hour meeting on Friday in Anchorage, Alaska, focusing largely on the Ukraine conflict and efforts to revitalize bilateral relations that have stagnated in recent years. However, no formal agreement emerged from the discussions.
At a meeting reviewing the outcomes of his discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump, Putin stated that Russia respects the U.S. administration’s stance on the urgent need to end hostilities and expressed Russia’s desire to address all matters through peaceful means, according to a Kremlin statement released Saturday.
Reflecting on his recent visit to Alaska, Putin described the timing as timely and very useful, noting that discussions touched on nearly all facets of Russia-U.S. cooperation alongside a potential fair resolution to the Ukrainian crisis.
Characterizing the dialogue with Trump as "very frank," Putin added that the talks "bring us closer to the necessary decisions."
The two leaders concluded their approximately three-hour meeting on Friday in Anchorage, Alaska, focusing largely on the Ukraine conflict and efforts to revitalize bilateral relations that have stagnated in recent years. However, no formal agreement emerged from the discussions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Cottonseed Prices Q2 2025: Price Index, Chart And Forecast
- Sports Coaching Academy Business Plan 2025: Market Trends & Growth Drivers
- What Is The Projected Size Of The Brazil Electric Vehicle Market By 2033?
- Huma, Arf, And Geoswift Launch Same-Day Settlement For Marketplace Sellers Worldwide
- Makeup And Beauty Academy Business Plan 2025: Competitive Advantage Tips
- India Toothpaste Market 2025: Size, Share, Growth, Top Brands, Demand And Forecast Report By 2033
CommentsNo comment