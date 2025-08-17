Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Putin Seeks Halt to Ukraine War


2025-08-17 01:55:02
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin declared on Saturday that Russia seeks a rapid halt to fighting in Ukraine through peaceful channels.

At a meeting reviewing the outcomes of his discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump, Putin stated that Russia respects the U.S. administration’s stance on the urgent need to end hostilities and expressed Russia’s desire to address all matters through peaceful means, according to a Kremlin statement released Saturday.

Reflecting on his recent visit to Alaska, Putin described the timing as timely and very useful, noting that discussions touched on nearly all facets of Russia-U.S. cooperation alongside a potential fair resolution to the Ukrainian crisis.

Characterizing the dialogue with Trump as "very frank," Putin added that the talks "bring us closer to the necessary decisions."

The two leaders concluded their approximately three-hour meeting on Friday in Anchorage, Alaska, focusing largely on the Ukraine conflict and efforts to revitalize bilateral relations that have stagnated in recent years. However, no formal agreement emerged from the discussions.

