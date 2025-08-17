Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Forest Fire Sweeps Türkiye’s Canakkale, Sparks Evacuation of Five Villages

Forest Fire Sweeps Türkiye’s Canakkale, Sparks Evacuation of Five Villages


2025-08-17 01:51:24
(MENAFN) A swiftly spreading forest fire ignited Saturday at approximately 4:30 p.m. local time (1330 GMT) in Türkiye’s northwestern Canakkale province, prompting authorities to evacuate five villages as a precaution, officials confirmed.

Canakkale Governor Omer Toraman announced on the social media platform X that firefighting efforts have mobilized 11 planes, 10 helicopters, and extensive ground crews to contain the blaze.

Toraman said the villages were evacuated as a safety measure because the fire quickly advanced fueled by strong winds.

Weather data reports wind speeds reaching around 50 kilometers per hour, fueling the fire’s rapid expansion.

Meanwhile, Turkish Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumakli affirmed on X that operations continue "with full force and without interruption" to suppress the wildfire as swiftly as possible.

This latest blaze adds to the region’s recent struggles, with Canakkale, along with neighboring northwestern provinces Kocaeli and Bursa, enduring a series of forest fires over the past month. The fires have been intensified by extreme heat, low humidity, and strong winds.

Minister Yumakli also confirmed that a wildfire which broke out Friday in Kocaeli was successfully brought under control by Saturday.

MENAFN17082025000045017169ID1109937553

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search