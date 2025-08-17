403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Forest Fire Sweeps Türkiye’s Canakkale, Sparks Evacuation of Five Villages
(MENAFN) A swiftly spreading forest fire ignited Saturday at approximately 4:30 p.m. local time (1330 GMT) in Türkiye’s northwestern Canakkale province, prompting authorities to evacuate five villages as a precaution, officials confirmed.
Canakkale Governor Omer Toraman announced on the social media platform X that firefighting efforts have mobilized 11 planes, 10 helicopters, and extensive ground crews to contain the blaze.
Toraman said the villages were evacuated as a safety measure because the fire quickly advanced fueled by strong winds.
Weather data reports wind speeds reaching around 50 kilometers per hour, fueling the fire’s rapid expansion.
Meanwhile, Turkish Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumakli affirmed on X that operations continue "with full force and without interruption" to suppress the wildfire as swiftly as possible.
This latest blaze adds to the region’s recent struggles, with Canakkale, along with neighboring northwestern provinces Kocaeli and Bursa, enduring a series of forest fires over the past month. The fires have been intensified by extreme heat, low humidity, and strong winds.
Minister Yumakli also confirmed that a wildfire which broke out Friday in Kocaeli was successfully brought under control by Saturday.
Canakkale Governor Omer Toraman announced on the social media platform X that firefighting efforts have mobilized 11 planes, 10 helicopters, and extensive ground crews to contain the blaze.
Toraman said the villages were evacuated as a safety measure because the fire quickly advanced fueled by strong winds.
Weather data reports wind speeds reaching around 50 kilometers per hour, fueling the fire’s rapid expansion.
Meanwhile, Turkish Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumakli affirmed on X that operations continue "with full force and without interruption" to suppress the wildfire as swiftly as possible.
This latest blaze adds to the region’s recent struggles, with Canakkale, along with neighboring northwestern provinces Kocaeli and Bursa, enduring a series of forest fires over the past month. The fires have been intensified by extreme heat, low humidity, and strong winds.
Minister Yumakli also confirmed that a wildfire which broke out Friday in Kocaeli was successfully brought under control by Saturday.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Cottonseed Prices Q2 2025: Price Index, Chart And Forecast
- Sports Coaching Academy Business Plan 2025: Market Trends & Growth Drivers
- What Is The Projected Size Of The Brazil Electric Vehicle Market By 2033?
- Huma, Arf, And Geoswift Launch Same-Day Settlement For Marketplace Sellers Worldwide
- Makeup And Beauty Academy Business Plan 2025: Competitive Advantage Tips
- India Toothpaste Market 2025: Size, Share, Growth, Top Brands, Demand And Forecast Report By 2033
CommentsNo comment