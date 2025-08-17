403
Terrella Omaña Releases New Christian Non-Fiction Book - Revelations of His Names
(MENAFN- BookBuzz) In a time when faith is being reawakened across the globe, Revelations of His Names by Terrella Omaña offers readers a spiritually rich and soul-stirring journey through the powerful names of God as revealed in Scripture. Thristian non-fiction work is an invitation to rediscover the divine nature, character, and promises of God—name by holy name.
From Jehovah Jireh to El Shaddai, from Emmanuel to the name above all names—Jesus, Terrella Omaña guides readers through the biblical tapestry of God’s names with reverence and clarity. Far more than a theological exploration, this book is a deeply personal and empowering tool for worshippers seeking to strengthen their faith, deepen their understanding of Scripture, and experience God’s presence more intimately.
A decorated USAF veteran, entrepreneur, wife, mother, and dynamic internet personality, Terrella Omaña brings a unique voice of resilience, authenticity, and spiritual insight to her writing. Her life story is a testament to the power of faith in action—and this book reflects her mission to empower others to embrace their God-given identity and live with purpose.
Whether you’re a seasoned believer, a new follower of Christ, or someone seeking clarity in chaotic times, Revelations of His Names offers fresh insight into the eternal love and transformational power of God. This is more than a book—it’s an invitation to encounter the living God in a new and meaningful way.
About the Author:
Terrella Omaña is a woman of faith, a USAF veteran, entrepreneur, and inspiring public figure whose life reflects strength, devotion, and spiritual insight. Known for her encouraging voice and uplifting content across digital platforms, Terrella continues to inspire people to walk boldly in their calling and deepen their relationship with God.
