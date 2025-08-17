403
University of Dubai and Tech Firm Technology LLC Sign Strategic Cooperation Agreement in Cybersecurity and Digital Resilience
(MENAFN- B2Press Online PR Service) Dubai, UAE — The University of Dubai (UD), accredited by AACSB and ABET, together with its Cyber-Security and Applied Resilience (C-SAR) Center, and Tech Firm Technology LLC have signed a Memorandum of Understanding aimed at developing a strategic partnership in the fields of cybersecurity, digital resilience, and innovative technologies.
Under the agreement, both parties intend to:
-Jointly promote educational programs, products, and services of both organizations, including C-SAR initiatives.
-Provide special terms, benefits, and discounts for employees and their families.
-Implement collaborative research projects in the field of cybersecurity.
-Support students in internships and practical training, including through C-SAR.
President of the University of Dubai, Dr. Eesa Bastaki, stated:
“This agreement is an important step in advancing our cybersecurity initiatives and strengthening ties with the industry. Working together with Tech Firm will enable our students and professionals to participate in cutting-edge projects and develop practical skills.”
CEO of Tech Firm Technology LLC, Ahmed Al Zarooni, added:
“We are pleased to join forces with the University of Dubai to promote advanced technologies and enhance digital resilience. This partnership will open new opportunities for both the business and academic communities.”
The agreement takes effect upon signing and will remain in force for two years.
About the University of Dubai
Founded in 1997 by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the University of Dubai is a leading higher education institution in the UAE committed to academic excellence, innovation, and research. The university offers accredited undergraduate and graduate programs in business, engineering, and information technology, and is recognized for fostering strong connections between academia, industry, and the community.
About Tech Firm Technology LLC
Tech Firm Technology LLC is a Dubai-based technology solutions provider specializing in cybersecurity, digital transformation, and IT infrastructure services. The company partners with government agencies, enterprises, and educational institutions to deliver cutting-edge technology solutions that enhance operational efficiency and resilience. With a strong focus on innovation and client success, Tech Firm is committed to driving digital growth across the region.
