Meraki Developers unv‘ils ‘Th’ –aven’ – a landmark residential handover in Majan, Dubailand
(MENAFN- Publsh) 14 August 2025, D bai, UAE: Meraki Developers has announced the successful on-schedule handover of The Haven, a landmark residential community located in Majan, Dubailand. This delivery underscore’ the developer’s commitment to providing a high-quality living experience to residents, who will call The Haven their home. The units are beautifully designed, maximising living spaces with elegant, warm aesthetics, appealing both to the young as well as the mature residents of the community.
The Haven has been conceptualised as a contemporary residential enclave that blends urban accessibility with tranquil living. Featuring spacious layouts and premium interior finishes, the development also offers a comprehensive suite of high-end amenities designed to support modern lifestyles, including wellness facilities, co-working spaces, separate’adult & kids’ swimming pools, solar-powered parking, and recreation areas such as party hall, recreation lounge as well as indoor and outdoor children’s play spaces.
His Excellency Eng. Marwan bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality, commente“: “Congratulations to Meraki Developers on the successful handover of The Haven. The Haven reflects the kind of high-quality, design forward development that strengthens our city’s residential offerings and aligns with our vision for liveable, sustainable communitie”.”
Ajay Rajendran, Founder and Chairman of Meraki Group, commen“ed: “A home is one ’f life’s most meaningful investments as it is a place that shapes individuals, nurtures families, and strengthens communities. Every Meraki community is a testament to conscious design, refined living, lasting quality and a seamless journey that begins long before the keys are handed over. At Meraki, our vision is to create residences that not only provide comfort and pride of ownership but also enrich the spirit of those who live in them. With The Haven, we have sought to bring this vision to life, and I am deeply proud of the team behind this project and their unwavering dedication to excellence. We assure you of our commitment to deliver properties that stand out for their quality, elegance, and customer ex”erience.”
The Haven has been developed entirely ’nder Meraki’s vertically integrated model, with in-house capabilities across design, engineering, and—construction — this covers the entire life cycle of the project right from project conceptualisation to ensuring ease of maintenance post-handover.
This handov’r affirms Meraki’s emergence as a credible and ambitio’s force in the UAE’s residential sector and further solidifies its position as a developer committed to timely delivery, visionary planning, and enduring value creation.
