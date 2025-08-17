403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Mondo Duplantis Sets 13th World Record – 6.29m in Budapest
(MENAFN- Thedoersgroup) OMEGA ambassador Mondo Duplantis has once again raised the bar in pole vault history, setting his 13th World Record with an astonishing 6.29m leap in Budapest during the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold.
On this record-breaking day, Mondo wore the OMEGA Seamaster Aqua Terra Ultra-Light in striking blue — a 41 mm timepiece engineered for ultimate sporting performance, featuring a lightweight Gamma Titanium case and Grade 5 titanium dial for comfort and durability.
On this record-breaking day, Mondo wore the OMEGA Seamaster Aqua Terra Ultra-Light in striking blue — a 41 mm timepiece engineered for ultimate sporting performance, featuring a lightweight Gamma Titanium case and Grade 5 titanium dial for comfort and durability.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Cottonseed Prices Q2 2025: Price Index, Chart And Forecast
- Sports Coaching Academy Business Plan 2025: Market Trends & Growth Drivers
- What Is The Projected Size Of The Brazil Electric Vehicle Market By 2033?
- Huma, Arf, And Geoswift Launch Same-Day Settlement For Marketplace Sellers Worldwide
- Makeup And Beauty Academy Business Plan 2025: Competitive Advantage Tips
- India Toothpaste Market 2025: Size, Share, Growth, Top Brands, Demand And Forecast Report By 2033
CommentsNo comment