Mondo Duplantis Sets 13th World Record – 6.29m in Budapest

2025-08-17 01:42:42
(MENAFN- Thedoersgroup) OMEGA ambassador Mondo Duplantis has once again raised the bar in pole vault history, setting his 13th World Record with an astonishing 6.29m leap in Budapest during the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold.

On this record-breaking day, Mondo wore the OMEGA Seamaster Aqua Terra Ultra-Light in striking blue — a 41 mm timepiece engineered for ultimate sporting performance, featuring a lightweight Gamma Titanium case and Grade 5 titanium dial for comfort and durability.

