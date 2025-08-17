Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Macron Stresses Need for Strong Security in Ukraine

2025-08-17 01:24:32
(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron emphasized on Saturday that any enduring resolution to the conflict in Ukraine must be supported by firm security assurances.

His comments were made in response to recent developments, particularly the meeting held on Friday in Alaska between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Following that summit, Trump also held discussions with European leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"It is essential to continue supporting Ukraine and to maintain pressure on Russia as long as its war of aggression continues and until a solid and lasting peace, respectful of Ukraine’s rights, has been established," Macron wrote on the American social media platform X.

He highlighted the importance of ongoing support for Ukraine and of sustaining diplomatic and political pressure on Russia until a just and stable peace is secured.

Macron further stated that "any lasting peace must be accompanied by unwavering security guarantees," and welcomed the United States' willingness to play a role in this effort.

He affirmed that collaboration would continue with Washington and other international partners to achieve meaningful progress on these commitments.

"We will work on this with them and with all our partners in the Coalition of the Willing, with whom we will meet again soon, to make concrete progress. It will also be essential to draw all the lessons from the past 30 years, in particular from Russia’s well-established tendency not to honor its own commitments," he said, reflecting on the historical challenges posed by Russia’s pattern of breaking agreements.

The French president underscored that France would maintain close coordination with Washington and Kyiv to protect shared interests through a unified and responsible approach.

"France remains firmly at Ukraine's side," he concluded, reaffirming his country's enduring support.

