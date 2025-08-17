403
UK Premier Stresses Ukraine's Key Role in Talks
(MENAFN) The UK Prime Minister emphasized on Saturday that “the path to peace in Ukraine cannot be decided without” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s involvement.
His remarks followed a meeting the previous day between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska.
In an official statement, Keir Starmer remarked that despite advancements, the subsequent phase should consist of further discussions that include Zelenskyy. He reiterated, "The path to peace in Ukraine cannot be decided without him."
Starmer noted that earlier the same day, he had engaged in conversations with Trump, Zelenskyy, and European allies.
According to him, all parties "stand ready to support this next phase."
The Prime Minister expressed approval of the willingness shown by both the US and Europe to offer Kyiv "robust security guarantees" as a component of any forthcoming agreement.
He emphasized, "This is important progress and will be crucial in deterring Putin from coming back for more."
Starmer reaffirmed the UK’s intention to sustain economic pressure on Moscow.
"In the meantime, until he (Putin) stops his barbaric assault, we will keep tightening the screws on his war machine with even more sanctions, which have already had a punishing impact on the Russian economy and its people," he stated.
He also reiterated the UK's long-term dedication to Ukraine’s cause, declaring, "Our unwavering support for Ukraine will continue as long as it takes."
Additionally, Starmer acknowledged Trump's role in the recent diplomatic efforts, stating that his actions have brought "us closer than ever before to ending Russia’s illegal war in Ukraine."
