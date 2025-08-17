Four Dead As Cloudburst Hits Kathua, Triggers Flooding Rescue Ops Underway

Kathua: At least four people lost their lives and several others sustained injuries after a sudden cloudburst hit the village of Janglote in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district during the night between Saturday and Sunday. The intense downpour triggered flash floods, damaging homes, a police station, a railway track, and a section of the National Highway. Local authorities and emergency services immediately launched rescue operations to assist affected residents and prevent further casualties.

Massive Damage Caused By Cloudburst

Union Minister Jitendra Singh, representing Udhampur in Parliament, confirmed the extensive damage to infrastructure in the area. He emphasized that both civilian administration and security forces, including the military and paramilitary, have been mobilized to tackle the situation.“The situation is being continuously monitored,” he posted on X, expressing his condolences to the families of those who died.

Weather Advisory Issued

The Kathua district administration has issued a weather advisory, warning residents of continued heavy to very heavy rainfall across the district. Authorities strongly advised the public to avoid rivers, streams, nahallas, and other water bodies, as well as hilly and landslide-prone areas, due to the risk of sudden flash floods and landslides.

Rescue Operations And Helpline Numbers

Rescue operations are underway with local authorities coordinating relief efforts. The administration has shared helpline numbers-01922-238796 and 9858034100-for those requiring urgent assistance or information. Officials noted that water levels in several rivers have risen sharply, with the Ujh river flowing near the danger mark, heightening the risk for nearby communities.

Authorities Urge Public Caution

Officials continue to urge residents to remain vigilant and avoid venturing into unsafe areas. The combination of heavy rainfall and rising water levels has created a dangerous environment, and the administration is monitoring conditions closely to respond to any emergencies.