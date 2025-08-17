Multiple Shots Fired At Elvish Yadav's Gurugram Home, Probe Underway

Unidentified assailants opened fire outside the residence of controversial YouTuber and Bigg Boss winner Elvish Yadav in Gurugram early Sunday morning. Three bike-borne men fired almost two dozen shots at Yadav's house in Sector 57 between 5:30 and 6 a.m. today, according to police, and then fled the scene. The bullets struck the ground and first floors of the house. At the time, Yadav, who resides on the second and third levels, was not home. There were no reported injuries, however his caretaker and a few family members were inside when the incident happened.

Police officers rushed to the scene, collected forensic evidence, and have begun scanning CCTV footage from the area. Officials stated that legal action is being taken and that when the family files a formal complaint, more investigation will take place.

"Three masked miscreants opened fire outside the residence of YouTuber and Big Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav in Gurugram's Sector 57. The incident took place at around 5.30 am. More than a dozen rounds were fired. Elvish Yadav was not at his residence at the time of the firing," Sandeep Kumar, PRO Gurugram Police said.

Before taking home the 2023 Bigg Boss OTT 2 title, 27-year-old Elvish Yadav gained fame as a YouTuber. In addition to having a sizable internet fan base, he has made appearances in movies and music videos.

However, Elvish Yadav is no stranger to controversies. In a case concerning the suspected usage of snake venom at rave events, Noida Police detained him last year. Yadav allegedly made the arrangements for the supply of cobra venom as a recreational drug, according to the police. Although he was eventually released on bond, he is still being charged in this case.