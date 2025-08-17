Delhigurugram Commuters, Your Wait Is Over This New Route Is Expected To Cut Travel Time To 30 Mins
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday will inaugurate the 76-km UER-II, known as Delhi's new“outer ring road,” and the 29-km Delhi section of the Dwarka Expressway. Together, the projects are expected to transform connectivity between Delhi, Gurugram, Noida and Jaipur.
UER-II runs from Alipur in North Delhi to Mahipalpur near IGI Airport. Built at a cost of around ₹7,700 crore, it connects Mundka, Bakkarwala, Najafgarh and Dwarka, while also linking with highways to Chandigarh, Rohtak and Sonipat.
Read | 'Gurugram is a mess': Suhel Seth minces no words to slam city's crumbling infrastructure - Watch video
The Dwarka Expressway stretch, costing about ₹9,000 crore, extends from Kherki Daula toll plaza in Gurugram to Shiv Murti near Mahipalpur, directly linking with the Gurugram portion inaugurated in March 2024.
Also read | What to know about Delhi section of Dwarka Expressway, Urban Extension Road-II to be inaugurated by PM Modi todayRelief for airport and Gurugram commuters
With these corridors now operational, travel from Noida or Dwarka to IGI Airport will take just 20 minutes. More importantly for daily commuters, the new routes create a parallel path to Gurugram, bypassing NH-48 and the notorious traffic at Dhaula Kuan and Mahipalpur. Officials said the shift is expected to significantly reduce load on Delhi–Gurugram Expressway.
Read | Gurugram roads flooded after heavy rains, power outage reported; massive traffic on Delhi-Jaipur HighwayImpact on Delhi–NCR
For lakhs of commuters, the new roads promise more predictable travel times, shorter drives to Gurugram's business hubs, and relief from chronic congestion. Together with existing expressways, the projects are being seen as a game-changer for Delhi–NCR's road network.
