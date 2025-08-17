403
Firefighters Contain Majority of Wildfires in Syria
(MENAFN) Syrian emergency response teams have successfully controlled approximately 80% of the wildfires blazing through the Kessab region in the northern part of Latakia province, according to local officials speaking on Saturday.
Abdul Kafi Kiyal, who leads the Civil Defense Directorate in Latakia, informed a state-operated news outlet, that teams are now concentrating on "cooling and monitoring operations" in key affected locations, such as "Shajar al-Maabar" and the "Chalma junction."
Kiyal noted that the difficult and uneven terrain remains a major obstacle, limiting access to isolated fire zones in "Wadi al-Nabain" within the village of "al-Mashrafah."
This has complicated the final stages of firefighting operations.
He emphasized that "monitoring teams will maintain 24-hour surveillance until the flames are extinguished."
This summer, Latakia and other parts of Syria have repeatedly dealt with intense wildfires.
These incidents have been intensified by extreme heat, prolonged dry conditions, thick forested areas, and powerful winds.
Back in July, extensive wildfires ravaged mountain forests in Latakia for nearly two weeks, consuming over 16,000 hectares of trees and farmland.
The fires inflicted damage on 45 villages and forced almost 1,200 families to evacuate, based on official reports.
