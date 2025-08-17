Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Today In Kuwait's History


2025-08-17 01:11:05
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 17 (KUNA) --

1990 -- US President George Bush ordered naval vessels to enforce UN trade sanctions on Iraq and to use force if necessary to prevent the entry and exit of food from and to Iraq and State of Kuwait.
1996 -- Kuwait Oil Company's (KOC) exhibition reopened after it was destroyed by Iraqi forces while invading and occupying State of Kuwait in 1990-91.
2002 -- UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization's (UNESCO) Executive Board approved Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah's biennially USD 500,000 Prize for Digital Empowerment for Persons with Disabilities.
2022 -- The Republic of Benin opened its embassy in Kuwait.
2002 -- A huge fire temporarily suspended air traffic at Kuwait International Airport.
2009 -- EQUATE Petrochemicals Company began commercial operations of Ethylbenzene and Styrene Monomer plant of Kuwait Styrene Company, with a production capacity reaching 450,000 metric tons per year.
2022 -- Former Minister and MP Abdulrahman Al-Ghunaim passed away at the age 84. (end)
gta


MENAFN17082025000071011013ID1109937499

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search