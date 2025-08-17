403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Today In Kuwait's History
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 17 (KUNA) --
1990 -- US President George Bush ordered naval vessels to enforce UN trade sanctions on Iraq and to use force if necessary to prevent the entry and exit of food from and to Iraq and State of Kuwait.
1996 -- Kuwait Oil Company's (KOC) exhibition reopened after it was destroyed by Iraqi forces while invading and occupying State of Kuwait in 1990-91.
2002 -- UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization's (UNESCO) Executive Board approved Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah's biennially USD 500,000 Prize for Digital Empowerment for Persons with Disabilities.
2022 -- The Republic of Benin opened its embassy in Kuwait.
2002 -- A huge fire temporarily suspended air traffic at Kuwait International Airport.
2009 -- EQUATE Petrochemicals Company began commercial operations of Ethylbenzene and Styrene Monomer plant of Kuwait Styrene Company, with a production capacity reaching 450,000 metric tons per year.
2022 -- Former Minister and MP Abdulrahman Al-Ghunaim passed away at the age 84. (end)
gta
1990 -- US President George Bush ordered naval vessels to enforce UN trade sanctions on Iraq and to use force if necessary to prevent the entry and exit of food from and to Iraq and State of Kuwait.
1996 -- Kuwait Oil Company's (KOC) exhibition reopened after it was destroyed by Iraqi forces while invading and occupying State of Kuwait in 1990-91.
2002 -- UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization's (UNESCO) Executive Board approved Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah's biennially USD 500,000 Prize for Digital Empowerment for Persons with Disabilities.
2022 -- The Republic of Benin opened its embassy in Kuwait.
2002 -- A huge fire temporarily suspended air traffic at Kuwait International Airport.
2009 -- EQUATE Petrochemicals Company began commercial operations of Ethylbenzene and Styrene Monomer plant of Kuwait Styrene Company, with a production capacity reaching 450,000 metric tons per year.
2022 -- Former Minister and MP Abdulrahman Al-Ghunaim passed away at the age 84. (end)
gta
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
- India Textile Dyes Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Top Companies And Report 20252033
- Lychees Prices Q2 2025: Price Trend, Demand, Supply And Forecast
- What Is The Current Market Size Of Brazil's Lingerie Industry In 2025?
- Australia Luxury Travel Market 2025 Worth USD 69.3 Billion By 2033 Exhibit 6.34% CAGR
- Stainless Steel Market Size To Hit USD 261.5 Billion By 2033 With A 5.08% CAGR
CommentsNo comment