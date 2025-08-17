Kazakhstan Reports Strong Rise In GDP Led By Transport, Construction In 7M2025
During this period, the production of goods in Kazakhstan rose by 8.3 percent, and services by 5.2 percent, with the most dynamic segments being transport and trade. Industrial output grew by 6.9 percent.
According to the Ministry, the main contributors to GDP growth were the following sectors:
Transport and warehousing – up by 22.5 percent
Construction – up by 18.5 percent
Wholesale and retail trade – up by 8.6 percent
Mining industry – up by 8.5 percent
Manufacturing industry – up by 6.1 percent
The volume of services in the transport and warehousing sector increased by 22.5 percent, driven by high levels of freight transportation via rail, pipeline, and road.
In the construction sector, the volume of work increased by 18.5 percent (compared to 18.4 percent from January through June 2025). High growth rates were recorded in:
Turkestan region (+34.6 percent) – due to the construction of schools, railways, and roads
Aktobe region (+25.6 percent) – due to the building of modern schools and road reconstruction
Zhambyl region (+13.1 percent) and East Kazakhstan Region (+5.9 percent) – where projects include housing, medical facilities, and power transmission lines
Production in agriculture, forestry, and fisheries remained stable at 3.7 percent. In animal husbandry, growth was 3.4 percent due to increased milk yield (+6.1 percent), slaughter of livestock and poultry (+2.1 percent), and egg production (+0.9 percent).
The Government of Kazakhstan continues to monitor the implementation of President Tokayev's directives to ensure sustainable economic growth, with a focus on supporting key economic sectors, diversifying the economy, and stimulating investment activity.
