Iraq Conducted Airstrikes On Two Daesh Hideouts
Acting on intelligence information, the first strike, carried out by F-16 aircraft on Tuesday, targeted a significant Daesh hideout in Salahuddin province, destroying it and eliminating the terrorists inside, the JOC said in a statement.
A second raid took place on Thursday, targeting another Daesh hideout in northern Kirkuk province. The JOC said, additional details would be released later.
Meanwhile, the JOC announced the capture of Salman Khudair Suleiman Dawood, one of the country's most wanted militants, for his previous involvement with al-Qaeda and later with the Daesh.
While Iraq declared victory over The Daesh in 2017, remnants of the group continue to carry out attacks against security forces and civilians in urban areas, deserts, and remote regions. - NNN-NINA
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
- India Textile Dyes Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Top Companies And Report 20252033
- Lychees Prices Q2 2025: Price Trend, Demand, Supply And Forecast
- What Is The Current Market Size Of Brazil's Lingerie Industry In 2025?
- Australia Luxury Travel Market 2025 Worth USD 69.3 Billion By 2033 Exhibit 6.34% CAGR
- Stainless Steel Market Size To Hit USD 261.5 Billion By 2033 With A 5.08% CAGR
CommentsNo comment