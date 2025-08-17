Iraq Conducted Airstrikes On Two Daesh Hideouts

MENAFN - Nam News Network) BAGHDAD, Aug 17 (NNN-NINA) – Iraqi security forces, carried out two airstrikes on Daesh's hideouts, killing a group of terrorists inside, the Iraqi Joint Operations Command (JOC) said, yesterday.

Acting on intelligence information, the first strike, carried out by F-16 aircraft on Tuesday, targeted a significant Daesh hideout in Salahuddin province, destroying it and eliminating the terrorists inside, the JOC said in a statement.

A second raid took place on Thursday, targeting another Daesh hideout in northern Kirkuk province. The JOC said, additional details would be released later.

Meanwhile, the JOC announced the capture of Salman Khudair Suleiman Dawood, one of the country's most wanted militants, for his previous involvement with al-Qaeda and later with the Daesh.

While Iraq declared victory over The Daesh in 2017, remnants of the group continue to carry out attacks against security forces and civilians in urban areas, deserts, and remote regions. - NNN-NINA