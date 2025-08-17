Second Measles Death Reported In Israel Amid Surging Cases
The toddler was unvaccinated, it noted.
The first death, a two-year-old Israeli boy also unvaccinated, took place last Wednesday, at Jerusalem's Hadassah Medical Centre.
Since the outbreak began in early April, 526 measles cases have been confirmed, including 209 active infections, the ministry said, noting that, there are 19 hospitalised patients under age six, including a one-year-old girl on ECMO support.
The ministry urged parents to ensure that their children are vaccinated according to the national schedule, which includes one dose at 12 months of age and a second one in the first grade.
Measles is a highly contagious viral illness, marked by fever, nausea, a runny nose, and a rash. In some cases, it can lead to severe and life-threatening complications.– NNN-MA'AN
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
- India Textile Dyes Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Top Companies And Report 20252033
- Lychees Prices Q2 2025: Price Trend, Demand, Supply And Forecast
- What Is The Current Market Size Of Brazil's Lingerie Industry In 2025?
- Australia Luxury Travel Market 2025 Worth USD 69.3 Billion By 2033 Exhibit 6.34% CAGR
- Stainless Steel Market Size To Hit USD 261.5 Billion By 2033 With A 5.08% CAGR
CommentsNo comment