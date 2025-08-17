What To Know About Delhi Section Of Dwarka Expressway, Urban Extension Road-II To Be Inaugurated By PM Modi Today

MENAFN - Live Mint) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Delhi section of the Dwarka Expressway and the Urban Extension Road-II project in NCR on Sunday, August 17. The projects are worth a total of ₹11,000 crore. The event will take place round 12:30 PM in the Rohini area of the national capital.

The Prime Minister's Office said on Saturday that the projects, the Delhi section of the Dwarka Expressway and the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II), have been developed under the comprehensive plan to decongest the capital.

The new stretches are expected to vastly improve connectivity, cut travel time, and reduce traffic in Delhi and its surrounding areas.

The two new stretches are expected to cut travel time from Noida to the Delhi IGI Airport to just 20 minutes , India Today reported earlier.

Here's what we know so far:

1. Dwarka Expressway

The Delhi section of Dwarka Expressway is 10.1 km long and has been developed at a cost of around Rs. 5,360 crore.

The section will provide Multi-modal connectivity to Yashobhoomi, DMRC Blue line and Orange line, upcoming Bijwasan railway station and Dwarka cluster Bus Depot.

This section comprises:

> Package I: 5.9 km from Shiv Murti intersection to the Road Under Bridge (RUB) at Dwarka Sector-21.

> Package II: 4.2 km from Dwarka Sector-21 RUB to the Delhi-Haryana Border, providing direct connectivity to Urban Extension Road-II.

The 19-km long Haryana section of the Dwarka Expressway was earlier inaugurated by PM Modi in March 2024.

PM Modi will inaugurate the Alipur to Dichaon Kalan stretch of Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) along with new links to Bahadurgarh and Sonipat.

It's built at a cost of ₹5,580 crore.

The PMO office said the road will ease traffic on Delhi's Inner and Outer Ring Roads and busy points like Mukarba Chowk, Dhaula Kuan, and NH-09.

"The new spurs will give direct access to Bahadurgarh and Sonipat, improve industrial connectivity, cut city traffic, and speed up goods movement in the NCR," the PMO said in a press release.