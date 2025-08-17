Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Weekend Showers Predicted For THESE Places Check

WB Weather Alerts: While the sky remains clear on weekend mornings, what will the weather be like throughout Sunday? Before heading out this weekend, take a look at today's complete weather update. Check out the photo gallery

Kolkata Weather

According to the Alipore Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain and thunderstorms in almost all districts of South Bengal in the next seven days. Scattered rain is likely in Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, two 24 Parganas, East and West Medinipur, Jhargram, Bankura, Purulia, two Burdwans, Birbhum, Nadia, and Murshidabad.

Between August 17 and 21, strong winds with thunderstorms are likely in several districts. Wind speeds can reach 30 to 40 kilometers per hour. This poses a risk of lightning strikes for those working in the fields or in open areas.

A special warning has been issued for fishermen in coastal areas. From August 18 to 20, strong winds of 35 to 45 kmph are likely in the west-central Bay of Bengal and Odisha coastal areas, which can reach up to 55 kmph in gusts. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the deep sea during this period.

Light to moderate rain and thunderstorms are likely in the next seven days in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, Uttar Dinajpur, Dakshin Dinajpur, and Malda districts of North Bengal. According to the Meteorological Department forecast, the possibility of heavy rainfall on multiple days in most districts cannot be ruled out.

There is a possibility of rain with thunderstorms almost every day in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, and Alipurduar. Cooch Behar will also experience similar weather. On the other hand, while North and South Dinajpur and Malda will receive relatively less rain on the first day, heavy rainfall is predicted in most districts in the subsequent period.

The Meteorological Department has also warned that heavy rain of 7-11 cm with thunderstorms and strong winds of 30-40 kmph are likely on multiple days in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, and Cooch Behar. This may lead to waterlogging in low-lying areas and underpasses, traffic disruptions, and reduced visibility.