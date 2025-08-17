4 WWE Stars Who Still Share Strong Friendships With Vince Mcmahon Today

These WWE icons remain loyal to Vince McMahon even after his exit from WWE leadership.

The Undertaker has always been close to Vince McMahon, even long after his in-ring career ended. On the Busted Open podcast, The Deadman described McMahon as more than a promoter, he called him a father figure, a brother, and a mentor after his own father's passing.

He remains thankful to Vince for the life-changing opportunity that began his legendary career. Over time, their professional relationship evolved into a strong personal bond, and Undertaker continues to cherish that connection today.

The Rock has managed to keep his friendship with Vince McMahon strong, despite WWE's ownership changes. Now sitting on the TKO Board of Directors, The Final Boss has openly credited Vince for helping shape his career.

Speaking on the PBD podcast, he revealed that their relationship is grounded in hard work, trust, and respect for the business. Even with his Hollywood and corporate commitments, The Rock still values Vince as both a mentor and a friend.

Brock Lesnar has often had a turbulent relationship with Vince McMahon, but the respect between them remains. Appearing on the Pat McAfee Show, Lesnar admitted their bond has been a“love/hate” one for over two decades.

Yet, he sees Vince as a father figure who taught him lessons he later carried into his dealings with UFC president Dana White. Despite ups and downs in recent years, Lesnar still maintains a solid relationship with the former WWE Chairman.

John Cena has always credited Vince McMahon as a central figure in his career. In WWE's Netflix documentary Mr. McMahon, Cena praised Vince's on-screen persona, calling it the most selectively used and greatest character in wrestling history.

The Franchise Player still holds Vince in high regard, both as a creative force and as a personal friend. For Cena, McMahon's influence is undeniable, and his respect for Vince remains strong.