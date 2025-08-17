Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Weather LATEST Update: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Warning

Heavy rains have been pounding for the past week, especially in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The Meteorological Department has indicated that the rains are likely to continue for the next two days

Heavy rains in Telangana for the past ten days have caused widespread disruption. Roads are flooded, and rivers and streams are overflowing. Normal life has been severely affected, prompting the government to take emergency measures. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a new heavy rainfall warning.

The IMD has announced the possibility of over 20 cm of rain today in Bhadradri Kothagudem, Hanamkonda, Warangal, Mulugu, and Mahabubabad districts. Officials have advised people in these areas to be vigilant and avoid going out unnecessarily. An orange alert has been issued for Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mancherial, Peddapalli, Suryapet, Khammam, Janagam, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Siddipet, and Adilabad districts, while a yellow alert has been declared for the remaining 11 districts.From Friday to Saturday morning, heavy rains lashed 560 areas across the state. Mulugu district's Govindaraupeta recorded a record 22 cm of rainfall. Similarly, Adilabad's Thansi received 17.3 cm, and Mancherial's Kannepalli experienced 12.5 cm of rain in just an hour and a half. These figures clearly demonstrate the severity of the situation.Several villages are inundated due to heavy rains. NDRF teams have launched rescue operations to save people trapped in the floods. People stuck in the floods in Adilabad's Subhashnagar were successfully rescued. Officials are urging people to stay indoors and take necessary precautions.The APSDMA has indicated the possibility of another low-pressure area forming in the northwest Bay of Bengal. Due to this, very heavy rainfall is expected at some places in coastal Andhra Pradesh for the next three days. Rayalaseema may experience moderate rainfall. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea until Tuesday. An orange alert has been issued for Visakhapatnam, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Anakapalli, and Kakinada districts on Sunday. Officials have warned of gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph in these areas.

సోమవారం(ఆగస్టు 18) నాటికి వాయువ్య బంగాళాఖాతం, దానిని ఆనుకుని ఉన్న పశ్చిమమధ్య బంగాళాఖాతంలో మరోక అల్పపీడనం ఏర్పడే అవకాశం ఉంది.~ఏపీ విపత్తుల నిర్వహణ సంస్థ.

