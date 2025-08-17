Daily Horoscope, August 17: Sunday Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Today's horoscope suggests Aries natives can start new ventures and children may achieve success. Taurus individuals will be praised at work and may get promoted. Varied results are predicted for other signs.

Aries: Start new ventures today for future benefits. Maintain work-life balance. Prioritize health and regular checkups. Children may achieve great success.

Taurus: Your work will be appreciated, and promotion is possible. You might buy a new car. Gain respect and those in politics might get higher positions. Seek advice before investing.

Gemini: Harmony between couples. You might overspend, affecting your budget. Health will be fine. Technical and medical students will succeed. You'll feel relieved after finishing important tasks.

Cancer: You might need a loan, but you'll repay it soon. Avoid risky ventures. Don't consume too many cold items. Students will succeed in competitive exams.

Leo: Your work might get spoiled. Be cautious in your love life to avoid betrayal. Business and job situations will worsen. Disputes might arise due to children.

Virgo: You might face conspiracies. New challenges will trouble you. Marital disputes could escalate. Financial gains are possible, but you might miss them if not careful. You might plan an outing with friends.

Libra: Unpleasant thoughts might occur, but they won't affect your life. You'll buy luxury items for your home. You'll feel lazy. Enjoy quality time with family. Planned tasks will be completed.

Scorpio: You might overspend to show off, leading to regret. Business and job situations will improve. Unemployed might find jobs, while employed get bigger responsibilities.

Sagittarius: You'll feel tense about something, but things will normalize by evening. Legal matters will resolve easily. You'll receive support from in-laws. Finances might strengthen, with investment and shopping opportunities.

Capricorn: You'll work hard at the office. Drive carefully. A good day for romantic relationships. Helping others might bring significant benefits. Health will improve.

Aquarius: Disputes might arise between couples, but staying calm can restore harmony. Employed individuals might gain financially and see promotion opportunities. Health isn't favorable; old ailments might resurface.

Pisces: You might consider changing jobs and seek extra income. Avoid risky activities to prevent injuries. Steer clear of unnecessary arguments. Financial help from parents might ease your worries.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.