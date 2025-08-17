Eight Delhi Policemen Suspended Over Security Lapses In Janmashtami Festival
New Delhi: Delhi Police on Saturday suspended eight policemen on charges of negligence in the security arrangements for the Janmashtami festival in the Outer North district, one of Delhi's eleven administrative districts, officials said. According to officials, Delhi's new Police Commissioner, S.B.K. Singh, was on a visit to inspect the security arrangements near the Outer North district's ISKCON Temple, where he found some policemen absent from their duties and chaos in the security.
Police Commissioner Finds Lapses At ISKCON Temple
"Police Commissioner S. B. K. Singh had gone to inspect the ISKCON Temple located in the Outer North district. On the spot, he found chaos in the security, and some policemen were missing from duty, after which eight policemen, including Shahbad Dairy police station inspector, have been suspended," said officials.
More details are awaited.
Previous Suspension After Red Fort Security Breach
Earlier, on August 5, seven Delhi Police personnel, including constables and head constables, were suspended as a dummy bomb went undetected in the Red Fort during a security drill, Delhi police said.
The dismissed policemen were deployed for the security of the Red Fort.
According to Delhi Police,“seven police personnel, including constables and head constables, deployed for the security of the Red Fort, have been suspended 'due to negligence' in security.”
"A team of the Special Cell conducted a drill on Saturday (August 2) in which they entered the Red Fort premises in civil dress with a dummy bomb. At that time, the policemen deployed for the security of the Red Fort could not trace the bomb, due to which they were suspended," the police added.
