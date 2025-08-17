War 2 Vs Coolie Day 3 Collection: Box Office Collection Of Hrithik Roshan And Rajinikanth's Movie

Coolie Box Office Storm: Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' and Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR's 'War 2' earned well on the first two days, but there was a decline on the third day due to Janmashtami holiday. 'Coolie' was reduced to 35.16 crores and 'War 2' to 33 crores

War 2 Collection Drop

Both Hrithik Roshan-Junior NTR's 'War 2' and Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' crossed the 50 crore mark in the first two days. But as soon as the third day came, their condition worsened. Yes, despite the Krishna Janmashtami holiday, the situation is such that both these films have not even touched the 40 crore mark. If seen from a comparative point of view, the drop in the earnings of 'Coolie' is slightly less than that of 'War 2'. Whereas on the second day, there was a growth in the collection of 'War 2' and a drop in the earnings of 'Coolie'.

How much did 'War 2' earn on the third day?

According to the report of trade tracker website sacnilk, 'War 2' collected around Rs 33 crore on the third day. If compared to the second day, the film's earnings have fallen by 42.45 percent. Take a look at the film's collection on all three days:-

Day Earnings Growth



Day 1 (Thursday, August 14) Rs 52 crore

Day 2 (Friday, August 15) Rs 57.35 crore 10.29%

Day 3 (Saturday, August 16) Rs 33 crore -42.4% Total Earnings Rs 142.35 crore

How much did 'Coolie' collect on the third day?

According to trade reports, Rajinikanth starrer 'Coolie', directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, earned around Rs 35.16 crore on the third day. Compared to the second day, the collection of this film has fallen by about 35.78 percent. The total collection of 'Coolie' for three days is as follows:-

Day Earnings Growth



Day 1 (Thursday, August 14) Rs 65 crore

Day 2 (Friday, August 15) Rs 54.75 crore -15.77%

Day 3 (Saturday, August 16) Rs 35.16 crore -35.78% Total Earnings Rs 154.91 crore

Coolie Vs War 2 Worldwide Collection

The information about overseas collection of both the films on the third day has not been revealed yet. But 'Coolie' had earned 245 crores worldwide in two days. After including the third day's collection from India alone, it has reached 280.16 crores. It is expected that after the third day's overseas figures come, the film's worldwide collection can reach close to 300 crores. 'War 2' had earned 165 crores worldwide in two days, which has become 198 crores after including the third day's collection from India alone. After the third day's overseas figures come, this film will join the 200 crore club.