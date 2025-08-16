Manchester City Kicks Off Season With A Dominant 4-0 Victory Over Wolves
London: Manchester City began their English Premier League campaign with a resounding 4-0 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers in today's match, part of the first round of the competition.
Norwegian striker Erling Haaland scored two goals, with Dutch midfielder Tijjani Reijnders and French forward Rayan Cherki adding to the tally in the 34th, 37th, 61st, and 81st minutes.
This victory temporarily propelled Manchester City to the top of the league table, securing their first three points, while Wolverhampton remained without any points.
In other matches of the same round, Sunderland defeated West Ham United 3-0, Tottenham Hotspur beat Burnley by the same scoreline, and Brighton drew 1-1 with Fulham.
The matches continue Sunday with a highly anticipated clash between Manchester United and Arsenal.
Chelsea will also face Crystal Palace, and Nottingham Forest will play Brentford.
The opening round of the league will conclude on Monday with Leeds United taking on Everton.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
- India Textile Dyes Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Top Companies And Report 20252033
- Lychees Prices Q2 2025: Price Trend, Demand, Supply And Forecast
- What Is The Current Market Size Of Brazil's Lingerie Industry In 2025?
- Australia Luxury Travel Market 2025 Worth USD 69.3 Billion By 2033 Exhibit 6.34% CAGR
- Stainless Steel Market Size To Hit USD 261.5 Billion By 2033 With A 5.08% CAGR
CommentsNo comment