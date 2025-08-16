Manchester City Kicks Off Season With A Dominant 4-0 Victory Over Wolves

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

London: Manchester City began their English Premier League campaign with a resounding 4-0 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers in today's match, part of the first round of the competition.



Norwegian striker Erling Haaland scored two goals, with Dutch midfielder Tijjani Reijnders and French forward Rayan Cherki adding to the tally in the 34th, 37th, 61st, and 81st minutes.



This victory temporarily propelled Manchester City to the top of the league table, securing their first three points, while Wolverhampton remained without any points.



In other matches of the same round, Sunderland defeated West Ham United 3-0, Tottenham Hotspur beat Burnley by the same scoreline, and Brighton drew 1-1 with Fulham.



The matches continue Sunday with a highly anticipated clash between Manchester United and Arsenal.



Chelsea will also face Crystal Palace, and Nottingham Forest will play Brentford.



The opening round of the league will conclude on Monday with Leeds United taking on Everton.