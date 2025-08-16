Between Creation And Remembrance: Inside Kasia Muzyka's Poetic Practice

MENAFN - USA Art News) For Kasia Muzyka, painting is not an act of invention-it is an act ofuncovering. Her Chelsea exhibition, The Sacred Condition of Being,which opened in June, invites viewers into a realm where memory,material, and mystery converge. Each work feels alive, a portal ratherthan a static object-summoning what already exists beneath the surfaceof perception.

Muzyka's process is elemental. She works with natural pigments, wine,

coffee, and vibrational water-materials that carry their own

histories.“Creating assumes I am the origin,” she says.“Uncovering

acknowledges that something already exists-waiting to be seen.” In her

studio, the canvas becomes less a blank space to fill than a terrain

to explore. Pigment stains and watermarks are not accidents but

invitations, revealing images that appear as if summoned from some

older language.

The exhibition's title, The Sacred Condition of Being, reflects

Muzyka's belief that existence itself is already holy.“We search for

meaning 'out there,'” she says,“but the condition of being-fragile,

fleeting, whole, wounded-is not something to fix, but something to

revere. Sacredness isn't found in perfection; it lives in the cracks,

the cycles, the becoming.”

Each painting in the series serves as an altar to that truth. Washes

of muted earth tones meet gestural marks and quiet voids, drawing the

viewer into an almost meditative encounter. The works do not demand

explanation-they invite presence.“I've let go of the need to control

the outcome,” Muzyka explains.“The work now tells me what it needs,

not the other way around.”

The evolution of her practice has been both technical and spiritual.

While her earlier pieces leaned more heavily on formal composition,

her recent work has embraced openness, chance, and dialogue with the

materials. Coffee seeps into pigment, water reshapes edges, and stains

form like traces of memory.“Less perfection, more presence,” she

says, describing this shift.“More mystery, less explanation.”

Muzyka's work whispers rather than shouts, yet it carries a profound

resonance. If it had one message for the world?“You were never

separate. Not from the earth, the unseen, or yourself. You are part of

a vast memory, and your presence-messy, sacred, unfinished-is enough.”

In The Sacred Condition of Being, viewers are not simply looking at

art-they are entering a space of recognition. Muzyka's paintings ask

for stillness, for breath, for a willingness to meet the sacred not as

an external ideal, but as something already present in the act of

being alive. The experience is quiet yet transformative, leaving an

imprint that lingers long after the gallery walls are behind you.