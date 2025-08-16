403
Nmoq's AI Digital Centre Offers Series Of Educational Workshops
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The National Museum of Qatar (NMoQ)'s AI Digital Centre is an innovative space for youth, combining technology, art, and heritage.
At the heart of this new centre, creativity meets technology through a series of interactive workshops and educational programmes aimed at stimulating innovation and enhancing the digital skills of the rising generation of innovators in Qatar.
From programming and cybersecurity workshops to digital game design and creative computing experiences, the centre offers diverse programmes that allow participants to explore the horizons of modern technology, including artificial intelligence (AI), and employ it to create projects that reflect cultural and heritage identity in a contemporary style.
Among its activities, the centre has organised“Gamification in Museums – Beginner Level”, unleashing young people's imaginations in designing digital games inspired by heritage.
The museum is transformed into a virtual space filled with interactive experiences designed by the participants themselves, from drawing characters to building digital worlds.
Tomorrow the centre will present the“Secrets in the Sands: Secrets in the Sand: A Cryptography Expedition” workshop, targeted at those aged 15-18, from 10pm-12pm.
The workshop at the AI Digital Centre will engage participants in an exciting experience ranging from writing ancient codes to the latest quantum cryptography techniques, with practical activities that illustrate the role of cryptography in protecting our digital world and reshaping its future.
The centre's role is not limited to training; it also opens the door to volunteering and leadership, where young people can contribute to organising the workshops themselves and transfer their knowledge and expertise to others, enhancing the spirit of teamwork and social responsibility.
The centre's founders emphasise that these initiatives are a platform for inspiration and building bridges between culture and technology, preparing a generation qualified to lead the digital future with a spirit of innovation.
