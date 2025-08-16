403
Coastal Surveys Going On To Update The Country's Marine Charts
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Municipality is currently implementing the second phase of updating the marine charts of the State of Qatar's coasts using the latest hydrographic survey technologies. The ministry notes that the green LiDAR beams that appear during the survey operations are safe and comply with the highest international safety standards. The operation of surveying the western side of the country's coast will go on through August-October, using the latest sophisticated LiDAR beams, and this will be done during the day and night using a piloted aircraft. The ministry pointed out that the Areal Survey System used is owned by the Ministry of Municipality.
