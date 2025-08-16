Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Coastal Surveys Going On To Update The Country's Marine Charts

Coastal Surveys Going On To Update The Country's Marine Charts


2025-08-16 11:01:30
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Municipality is currently implementing the second phase of updating the marine charts of the State of Qatar's coasts using the latest hydrographic survey technologies. The ministry notes that the green LiDAR beams that appear during the survey operations are safe and comply with the highest international safety standards. The operation of surveying the western side of the country's coast will go on through August-October, using the latest sophisticated LiDAR beams, and this will be done during the day and night using a piloted aircraft. The ministry pointed out that the Areal Survey System used is owned by the Ministry of Municipality.

MENAFN16082025000067011011ID1109937274

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search