Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Starvation Death Toll In Gaza Rises To 251, Including 108 Children

Starvation Death Toll In Gaza Rises To 251, Including 108 Children


2025-08-16 11:01:28
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The death toll from the starvation policy imposed by Israeli occupation forces in Gaza Strip has risen to 251, including 108 children.
Medical sources in the strip reported that Gaza hospitals recorded 11 deaths within the past 24 hours, among them a child, due to malnutrition.
Since March 2, Israeli occupation army has closed all crossings into Gaza, blocking the entry of humanitarian aid. This plunged the Strip into a state of famine despite relief trucks piling up at its borders. Only limited quantities are allowed in, far below minimum needs of the starving Palestinian population.

MENAFN16082025000067011011ID1109937270

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search