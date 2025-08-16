403
Starvation Death Toll In Gaza Rises To 251, Including 108 Children
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The death toll from the starvation policy imposed by Israeli occupation forces in Gaza Strip has risen to 251, including 108 children.
Medical sources in the strip reported that Gaza hospitals recorded 11 deaths within the past 24 hours, among them a child, due to malnutrition.
Since March 2, Israeli occupation army has closed all crossings into Gaza, blocking the entry of humanitarian aid. This plunged the Strip into a state of famine despite relief trucks piling up at its borders. Only limited quantities are allowed in, far below minimum needs of the starving Palestinian population.
