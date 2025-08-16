ICC U19 World Cup Full Line-Up Confirmed
KABUL (Pajhwok): The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the squad lists for the 2026 Under-19 50-over World Cup, including Afghanistan among 16 participating countries.
The line-up for the Under 19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2026 has been finalised, with USA becoming the 16th and final team to book tickets for Zimbabwe and Namibia, ICC said on Saturday.
Along with Afghanistan, the tournament will feature teams from India, Australia, England, Bangladesh, South Africa, New Zealand, Ireland, Pakistan, Zimbabwe, West Indies, Sri Lanka, the United States, Scotland, Japan, and Tanzania.
The ICC said that the 2026 Under-19 World Cup will be co-hosted by Namibia and Zimbabwe.
It is worth noting that the exact dates of the tournament have not yet been announced, but according to reports, it is scheduled to take place in the early months of 2026.
