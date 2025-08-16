Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
ICC U19 World Cup Full Line-Up Confirmed

ICC U19 World Cup Full Line-Up Confirmed


2025-08-16 11:00:14
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the squad lists for the 2026 Under-19 50-over World Cup, including Afghanistan among 16 participating countries.

The line-up for the Under 19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2026 has been finalised, with USA becoming the 16th and final team to book tickets for Zimbabwe and Namibia, ICC said on Saturday.

Along with Afghanistan, the tournament will feature teams from India, Australia, England, Bangladesh, South Africa, New Zealand, Ireland, Pakistan, Zimbabwe, West Indies, Sri Lanka, the United States, Scotland, Japan, and Tanzania.

The ICC said that the 2026 Under-19 World Cup will be co-hosted by Namibia and Zimbabwe.

It is worth noting that the exact dates of the tournament have not yet been announced, but according to reports, it is scheduled to take place in the early months of 2026.

sa/ma

MENAFN16082025000174011037ID1109937263

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search