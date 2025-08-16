Shubhanshu Shukla Sums Up 'Mix Of Emotions' Upon India Return: 'Yun Hi Chala Chal Rahi...'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Ahead of returning to India for the first time after his successful NASA Axiom mission, Gaganyaan astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla summed up his 'mix of emotions' in his favourite song: "Yun hi chala chal rahi - jeevan gaadi hai samay pahiya."

As he boarded his flight his India, Shukla shared a picture of himself with a wide grin on face. He posted in X, "As I sit on the plane to come back to India I have a mix of emotions running through my heart."

"I feel sad leaving a fantastic group of people behind who were my friends and family for the past one year during this mission. I am also excited about meeting all my friends, family and everyone in the country for the first time post mission," Shukla said.

"I guess this is what life is - everything all at once. Having received incredible love and support from everyone during and after the mission, I can't wait to come back to India to share my experiences with all of you," the Indian astronaut said.

"Goodbyes are hard but we need to keep moving in life," Shuka wrote while recalling his Axiom-4 colleague' s mantra: "the only constant in spaceflight is change".

Shukla ended his post by saying, "I guess at the end of the day -"Yun hi chala chal rahi - jeevan gaadi hai samay pahiya ."

Shubhanshu Shukla, a 39-year-old fighter pilot and the second Indian ever to travel to space after Rakesh Sharma, had also chosen 'Yun Hi Chala Chal from the 2004 film 'Swades' for his big day – the launch of Axiom-4 mission.

Shukla's choice had then struck an emotional chord with many.

The Axiom-4 crew launched from NASA's Kennedy Space Centre in Florida on June 25 and returned to Earth on July 15, marking another milestone for India's presence in space. Shukl returned to India early Sunday, August 17.

Shukla, selected by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), was the pilot of the mission . The mission, conducted in collaboration with NASA and SpaceX, was aimed at gaining practical experience for India's Gaganyaan human spaceflight programme.

According to the ISRO, Shukla carried out multiple experiments aboard the ISS and the Space Shuttle, making significant contributions to India's space research.

The learnings from Shukla's mission will directly support India's Gaganyaan project, which will begin with an unmanned flight later this year, followed by two more unmanned missions. Eventually, an Indian astronaut will be sent into space for 2-7 days aboard the Gaganyaan spacecraft.

The Axiom-4 mission also highlighted growing India-US space cooperation. During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the US, ISRO and NASA signed an agreement enabling an Indian astronaut to travel to the ISS under a US mission.