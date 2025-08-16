'Breathtaking' 'Stadium Effect' Seen Inside Hurricane Erin
The clip shows Hurricane Erin's so-called "stadium effect," where towering clouds form what appears to be a massive arena in the sky. The calm centre of the storm, known as the eye, is also clearly visible, offering a striking contrast to the surrounding turbulence.About Hurricane Erin
Hurricane Erin, one of the major storms in the Atlantic, intensified rapidly from a Category 1 to a Category 5 hurricane within just 24 hours before weakening slightly to Category 4. At its peak, the storm's centre was around 235 kilometres northeast of San Juan, Puerto Rico.
While meteorologists have expressed confidence that Erin will remain well off the US coastline, they said the storm could still cause dangerous waves and erosion in places such as North Carolina.
The Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from June until late November, is expected to be more intense than normal, US meteorologists predict.Social Media Reactions
The video has sparked amazement online. One user commented,“This is absolutely incredible. Narrow, cylindrical stadium effect. Just surreal.” Another wrote,“My brother and I threw football in the eye of a Category 1 hurricane not quite 50 years ago at the Outer Banks, NC. They recommended we shelter in place! Not the case with Category 5!”
Other reactions included:“Absolutely stunning that we have the capability to get these images,” and,“I hate what these storms do, but I am always in awe of Mother Nature's power just the same. I am praying for you all, and thank you for what you do for us!”
