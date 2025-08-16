Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Palestinians, Israelis Protest Against Uncivilised Israeli Army's Killing Of Journalists

Palestinians, Israelis Protest Against Uncivilised Israeli Army's Killing Of Journalists


2025-08-16 10:08:44
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BEIT JALA CITY, West Bank, Aug 17 (NNN-XINHUA) – Palestinian and Israeli people, together, hold placards and photos, during a protest against the uncivilised Israeli army's killing of journalists, in the city of Beit Jala, near Bethlehem, in southern West Bank, on Aug 15, 2025.

The United Nations (UN), last Monday condemned the killing of six Palestinian journalists, in last Sunday's Israeli airstrike on Gaza City, as a“grave breach of international humanitarian law.”

The victims, Anas al-Sharif and Mohammed Qreiqeh, correspondents for Al Jazeera in Gaza City and northern Gaza, photojournalists Ibrahim Zaher and Momen Aliwa, assistant cameraman Mohammed Noufal, and local journalist, Mohammed al-Khalidi, were killed late last Sunday, when an airstrike intentionally struck a tent they used as a workspace.– NNN-XINHUA

MENAFN16082025000200011047ID1109937248

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search