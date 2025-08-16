Palestinians, Israelis Protest Against Uncivilised Israeli Army's Killing Of Journalists
The United Nations (UN), last Monday condemned the killing of six Palestinian journalists, in last Sunday's Israeli airstrike on Gaza City, as a“grave breach of international humanitarian law.”
The victims, Anas al-Sharif and Mohammed Qreiqeh, correspondents for Al Jazeera in Gaza City and northern Gaza, photojournalists Ibrahim Zaher and Momen Aliwa, assistant cameraman Mohammed Noufal, and local journalist, Mohammed al-Khalidi, were killed late last Sunday, when an airstrike intentionally struck a tent they used as a workspace.– NNN-XINHUA
