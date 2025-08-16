Russia Keeps 277 Crimean Political Prisoners Behind Bars
According to the Center, 431 individuals have been documented as political prisoners or as facing criminal persecution since the beginning of the occupation of Crimea. Among them, 249 are Crimean Tatars.
These individuals fall into five categories based on their legal status: 202 are convicted and serving sentences in penal colonies (117 are Crimean Tatars); 57 are under restrictions or probation (28 Crimean Tatars); 75 are held in pretrial detention (40 Crimean Tatars); 61 have been released (36 Crimean Tatars); 36 are currently being persecuted (28 Crimean Tatars).Read also: Lubinets anticipates significant change in prisoner exchange proces
Human rights defenders emphasize that the number of political prisoners in Crimea is growing rapidly. A year ago, there were 334 cases, including 217 Crimean Tatars. Today, that number has increased by nearly 100. Activists warn that this figure may not reflect the full scale of repression, as Russian authorities often report new detentions, arrests, or convictions without disclosing the names or details of the individuals involved.
