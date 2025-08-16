Kyrgyzstan's Economy Shows Strong Growth In 7M2025 With Diverse Sector Growth
Throughout the designated reporting interval, the escalation in
industrial output was propelled by a remarkable amplification in
the production metrics of pharmaceutical commodities, surging by a
factor of 2.4, alongside a substantial uptick in the food sector,
inclusive of beverages and tobacco, which experienced a 49 percent
enhancement. Additionally, the rubber and plastic sector, along
with construction materials, exhibited a robust growth rate of 33.5
percent, while wood, paper, and printing sectors recorded a
commendable increase of 30.6 percent. The chemical sector
demonstrated a notable growth of 29.3 percent, complemented by a
5.8 percent rise in refined petroleum outputs, and mineral
extraction activities expanded by 14.6 percent.
Favorable trends were also observed across various economic sectors: the construction sector experienced a robust expansion of 37.8 percent, while wholesale and retail trade exhibited a commendable increase of 13.2 percent, and the agricultural sector saw a modest growth of 2.3 percent.
