Kyrgyzstan's Economy Shows Strong Growth In 7M2025 With Diverse Sector Growth


2025-08-16 10:05:30
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, August 17. Kyrgyzstan's GDP from January through July 2025 came in at 865.2 billion soms ($69.22 million), marking an increase of 11.5 percent over the same period in 2024, Trend reports, citing the National Statistics Committee of Kyrgyzstan.

Throughout the designated reporting interval, the escalation in industrial output was propelled by a remarkable amplification in the production metrics of pharmaceutical commodities, surging by a factor of 2.4, alongside a substantial uptick in the food sector, inclusive of beverages and tobacco, which experienced a 49 percent enhancement. Additionally, the rubber and plastic sector, along with construction materials, exhibited a robust growth rate of 33.5 percent, while wood, paper, and printing sectors recorded a commendable increase of 30.6 percent. The chemical sector demonstrated a notable growth of 29.3 percent, complemented by a 5.8 percent rise in refined petroleum outputs, and mineral extraction activities expanded by 14.6 percent.

Favorable trends were also observed across various economic sectors: the construction sector experienced a robust expansion of 37.8 percent, while wholesale and retail trade exhibited a commendable increase of 13.2 percent, and the agricultural sector saw a modest growth of 2.3 percent.

