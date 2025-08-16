Cody Rhodes Dated These Women From WWE Before His Marriage To Brandi Rhodes

Cody Rhodes had his share of rumored and real WWE relationships before Brandi. Here's a look back at three names.

Cody Rhodes was in a relationship with Layla El between 2009 and 2011. Unlike some rumored stories, this relationship was publicly acknowledged. However, both superstars kept their private lives away from media glare.

After their breakup, Layla later found love with wrestler Richard Young, marrying him in 2014. Not long after, she departed WWE altogether, closing one chapter of her professional and personal journey.

Brandi Rhodes entered WWE in 2011 as Eden Stiles, an announcer and interviewer. Though she and Cody did not click right away, their bond soon grew stronger behind the scenes. Brandi admitted in an interview years later that Cody persisted in asking her out until she finally agreed.

They became engaged in November 2012 and tied the knot on September 12, 2013. In 2021, the couple welcomed their daughter Liberty, cementing themselves as one of wrestling's most admired power couples.

Rumors in 2009 suggested Cody Rhodes was romantically linked with former Divas Champion Beth Phoenix. Wrestling circles speculated on the duo's closeness, fueled by photographs surfacing during that time.

Despite the buzz, neither Rhodes nor Phoenix ever confirmed the claims. The alleged relationship remained purely speculative, unlike his later more public connections.