Naples Soccer Academy Welcomes Peter Giannopoulos As Director Of Security

- Peter GiannopoulosNAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Naples Soccer Academy (NSA), a club-neutral 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated exclusively to advancing female youth soccer training and development in Southwest Florida (EIN 99-2663889), is proud to announce the appointment of Peter Giannopoulos as Director of Security.Giannopoulos joins NSA with more than 20 years of distinguished law enforcement service, including roles in SWAT and Special Operations, where he successfully completed over 1,000 high-risk missions. His extensive background includes advanced training alongside U.S. Navy SEALs and U.S. Army Delta Force operators, sharpening his expertise in tactical entry, dignitary protection, counterterrorism, surveillance, and active shooter response.Beyond his law enforcement career, Giannopoulos has excelled as a successful entrepreneur, banking executive, and real estate developer-bringing a rare combination of operational leadership, business acumen, and security expertise.“My highest priority is the safety and well-being of our Academy's athletes,” said Jason Gruner, Executive Director of Naples Soccer Academy.“Peter's assessment of our organizational operational needs will ensure NSA is doing everything we can to protect our girls on and off the pitch.”“As the father of two daughters, I understand the responsibility parents feel when entrusting their children to an organization,” said Peter Giannopoulos.“My mission is to ensure that Naples Soccer Academy is not only a place for athletes to grow and succeed, but also one where families know their children are safe, protected, and supported.”A devoted husband and father, Giannopoulos is deeply committed to creating a secure environment where athletes and their families can focus on what matters most-growth, performance, and community.About Naples Soccer Academy :Naples Soccer Academy (NSA) is a club-neutral 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing female youth soccer training and development in Southwest Florida. By providing elite-level coaching, athlete-first programs, and professional mentorship, NSA empowers young athletes to achieve excellence both on and off the pitch. The Academy is committed to player safety, ethical leadership, and creating opportunities for every athlete to succeed.

