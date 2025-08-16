Celeste And Robert White Honored With Salvation Army's Prestigious Nehemiah Award

Celeste White receiving the Nehemiah Award

The Napa Salvation Army Out of the Fire Gala showcases the transformed lives of the Culinary school graduates

- Celeste WhiteSAINT HELENA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Salvation Army proudly announced that Celeste White of St. Helena and her husband, Dr. Robert White ,were honored with the Nehemiah Award at the Out of the Fire event held on August 14, 2025, at Raymond Vineyards.The event was graciously hosted by vintner Jean-Charles Boisset and brought together community leaders and supporters from across Napa Valley.The Nehemiah Award, one of The Salvation Army's highest honors, recognizes individuals whose lives embody the values ofrestoration, servant leadership, and faithful action-qualities modeled by the biblical figure Nehemiah.The Whites were selected for their remarkable contributions to rebuilding communities, preserving heritage, and investing in programs that restore hope and dignity.Celeste White, a longtime Napa Valley resident, has been a driving force in philanthropy throughout Napa Valley.Alongside her husband, Dr. Robert White, a trauma surgeon with the Providence health system, Celeste has supported numerous charitable causes across California, particularly in the areas of faith, education, and healthcare.The Whites are best known locally for their transformative support of the Salvation Army Culinary Training Program in Napa, which provides job skills and renewed purpose to those seeking a fresh start. Their leadership also guided the restoration of Yountville Community Church, the oldest church in Napa Valley, originally founded in 1874, preserving a historic and spiritual landmark for future generations.“Celeste and Robert White are shining examples of what it means to lead with compassion and vision,” said Pastor Joshua Kistan of The Salvation Army during the Gala.“Their generosity has restored lives, provided hope, and even restored buildings, throughout Napa Valley and beyond.”Celeste White also serves as President of Lux Forum, a St. Helena-based nonprofit that hosts thought-provoking conversations at the intersection of faith and public life. She also sits on the Board of Trustees at Westmont College in Santa Barbara.The Out of the Fire event raised critical funds to support The Salvation Army's ongoing work in Napa and across California, including food assistance, shelter, addiction recovery, and workforce development programs and culinary training program. Guests celebrated the Whites' extraordinary impact in contributing to efforts that strengthen local communities throughout Napa Valley.About Celeste WhiteCeleste White is a community leader, and longtime resident of Napa Valley, California. She is the President and Chair of Lux Forum, a nonprofit dedicated to fostering public dialogue on faith, culture, and civic engagement. In addition to her work with Lux Forum, Celeste serves on the Board of Trustees at Westmont College in Santa Barbara. She is also the owner of Horse Rock Olive Oil, a boutique estate-grown olive oil brand based in Napa Valley.Known for her passion for historic preservation, she spearheaded the restoration of Yountville Community Church, bringing new life to the oldest church in Napa Valley.Her philanthropic leadership extends across California, where she supports education, healthcare, addiction recovery, and community revitalization efforts.About Dr. Robert WhiteDr. Robert White is a distinguished trauma surgeon with the Providence health system, where he has dedicated his career to saving lives in some of the most challenging medical environments. Respected for his surgical expertise and leadership in trauma care, Dr. White has also played a pivotal role in the development of regional trauma programs in Northern California. Beyond his professional commitments, he is a devoted community builder, working alongside his wife Celeste to support initiatives that strengthen communities, restore historic institutions, and uplift vulnerable populations. His unique perspective as both a physician and a community advocate has made him an influential leader in healthcare and charitable endeavors alike.About The Salvation ArmyThe Salvation Army, an international movement, is an evangelical part of the universal Christian church. Its mission is to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ and to meet human needs in His name without discrimination. In Napa and throughout California, The Salvation Army provides essential services including food assistance, shelter, disaster relief, addiction recovery, and job training.

