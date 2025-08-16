Mumbai Rains: Heavy Showers Cause Waterlogging In Several Areas

MENAFN - Live Mint) Heavy rains pounded Mumbai on Sunday early morning, leading to widespread waterlogging across several areas of the city.

Heavy rainfall lashed Mumbai on Saturday, causing severe waterlogging in parts of the city. Severe waterlogging in Gandhi Nagar, Kings Circle, and Sion Railway Station occurred as continuous rainfall lashed the city.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday evening announced that Tulsi Lake, one of the seven lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai, began overflowing at 6:45 pm.

According to a statement from the Public Relations Department of BMC, the Tulsi Lake, located inside the Sanjay Gandhi National Park and linked to the BMC's Bhandup Water Treatment Complex, has a maximum storage capacity of 804.60 crore litres (8,046 million litres). With its usable storage now full, excess water has started flowing out.

Last year, Tulsi Lake had overflowed earlier, on July 20, 2024.

The BMC further informed that the combined water stock of all seven lakes supplying water to the city -- including Bhatsa, Vaitarna, Upper Vaitarna, Tansa, Tulsi, Modak Sagar, and Middle Vaitarna -- currently stands at 1,30,498.1 crore litres (13,04,981 million litres), which is 90.16 per cent of their total capacity of 1,44,736.3 crore litres (14,47,363 million litres) as of 6:00 a.m. today.