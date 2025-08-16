Earthquake Today: Tremor Of Magnitude 5.7 Strikes Indonesia's Sulawesi

MENAFN - Live Mint) A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck Sulawesi, Indonesia, on Sunday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said.

Earthquake of magnitude 4.9 strikes Afghanistan

An earthquake of magnitude 4.9 rocked Afghanistan late on Saturday night, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said in a statement.

As per the NCS, the earthquake took place at a shallow depth of 10km, making it susceptible to aftershocks.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.9, On: 16/08/2025 23:05:03 IST , Lat: 36.83 N, Long: 71.01 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Afghanistan."

Earlier on August 13, another earthquake of magnitude 4.2 struck the region at a depth of 10km.

Shallow earthquakes are generally more dangerous than deep earthquakes. This is because the seismic waves from shallow earthquakes have a shorter distance to travel to the surface, resulting in stronger ground shaking and potentially more damage to structures and greater casualties.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA), Afghanistan, noted that the country remains highly vulnerable to natural disasters, including seasonal flooding, landslides and earthquakes.