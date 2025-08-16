Earthquake Today: Tremor Of Magnitude 5.7 Strikes Indonesia's Sulawesi
The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said.Earthquake of magnitude 4.9 strikes Afghanistan
An earthquake of magnitude 4.9 rocked Afghanistan late on Saturday night, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said in a statement.
As per the NCS, the earthquake took place at a shallow depth of 10km, making it susceptible to aftershocks.
In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.9, On: 16/08/2025 23:05:03 IST , Lat: 36.83 N, Long: 71.01 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Afghanistan."
Earlier on August 13, another earthquake of magnitude 4.2 struck the region at a depth of 10km.
Shallow earthquakes are generally more dangerous than deep earthquakes. This is because the seismic waves from shallow earthquakes have a shorter distance to travel to the surface, resulting in stronger ground shaking and potentially more damage to structures and greater casualties.
The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA), Afghanistan, noted that the country remains highly vulnerable to natural disasters, including seasonal flooding, landslides and earthquakes.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
- India Textile Dyes Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Top Companies And Report 20252033
- Lychees Prices Q2 2025: Price Trend, Demand, Supply And Forecast
- What Is The Current Market Size Of Brazil's Lingerie Industry In 2025?
- Australia Luxury Travel Market 2025 Worth USD 69.3 Billion By 2033 Exhibit 6.34% CAGR
- Stainless Steel Market Size To Hit USD 261.5 Billion By 2033 With A 5.08% CAGR
CommentsNo comment